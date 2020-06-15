Flood Brook to hold socially distant graduation

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Flood Brook School has scheduled a socially distant diploma ceremony for its graduating eighth graders Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m. This ceremony will follow a virtual celebration that will take place earlier in the day. Due to gathering restrictions and social distance guidelines, this event will not be open to the public. Following the 5 p.m. ceremony at school, there will be a parade through the town of Londonderry. The parade will proceed from school east on Route 11 to Route 100 south, to Middletown Road, and back to Flood Brook. Family of graduates and community members are encouraged to line the route and cheer on the graduates. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

The Flood Brook School is a K-8, 300-capacity school located in the heart of ski country in southwestern Vermont. The Mountain Towns Regional Education District School Board consists of eight school board members from the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston. At Flood Brook School, we challenge ourselves to be lifelong learners, to practice respect, and to value community.