Flood Brook teacher wins BRSU recognition award

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Flood Brook School’s Caleb Wiley earned one of the six teacher and staff awards announced recently by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union (BRSU). Wiley’s work as a fourth grade teacher in the classroom, as well as his coaching on the field, captured the attention and admiration of his peers, and earned him the BRSU Teacher Recognition award.

“Caleb is known as a ‘Kid Whisperer’ who forms strong relationships with his students,” said Randi Lowe, BRSU Superintendent. “He uses relatable examples, stories, and sometimes tough love to help them become their best selves. Caleb is a positive role model and a quiet leader at Flood Brook. As a coach, his work draws praise from parents on all sides, both Flood Brook families and opponents.”

BRSU Awards are designated in three categories. Wiley’s Teacher Recognition Award honors those who are nominated and selected by their colleagues. To be eligible, an instructor must have at least three years of experience at the BRSU and not have won previously. Awards are also given for BRSU recipients of the University of Vermont Teachers of the Year and BRSU Staff Awards.

Lowe announced all six BRSU awards at the Annual All Staff Meeting, the first in-person meeting since 2019. Lowe stated, “After all the challenges of the last few years, we really need this opportunity to embrace our colleagues and stand up and cheer.”