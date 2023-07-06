Fletcher Memorial staff announcements

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library (FML) says “good-bye” and “hello” with a staff change. A huge thank you and shout out to Jill Laramie as she retires for real this time, enjoying life and the adventures it brings. Since joining the staff in 2019, Jill has been a huge part of FML. It is with much appreciation and gratitude that we say good-bye.

FML would like to introduce a new member of their staff. Beginning July 1, Michelle Stinson, former youth librarian at FML from 2000-2005, is returning in the position of adult services. Michelle brings with her so many community connections as being a true Ludlow Vermonter. Michelle has worn many hats in our community, and is a true advocate for literacy, youth, and education. Michelle is FML’s first community programming coordinator. She is available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and always with an open door. Please feel free to share programming ideas with her, or just chat library and community services.

Join FML in thanking Jill Laramie for her dedication, and welcoming Michelle back home.