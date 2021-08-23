Fletcher Memorial Library welcomes new and returning patrons

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is so wonderful to see our returning patrons and meet new ones. Fletcher Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome to come in and browse, or place holds and pick them up curbside. Our PCs are available for public use for 30 minutes per person daily.

Masks are required for everyone, unless precluded by a medical condition. This decision was not taken lightly, but the right one for us to take. Masks are available for those that forget one and wish to enjoy inside FML.

New books are arriving albeit slowly. The book warehouses, as most businesses, are finding it difficult to find employees. I am sure I occasionally miss a new hot title, but rest assured for the most part the books are preordered at least two months in advance of their release. Hopefully, order processing will speed up.

If you have not been into FML since we reopened, or you have never visited the library, please do. It is a very beautiful building. We have a collection of print, audio, and DVD items for all ages. If we do not have what you are looking for, we are a member of the Catamount Library Network, a 21-member consortia. Over 500,000 items are available for hold in our catalog. These will be delivered to us through a courier system and out to patrons ASAP. There is no charge for this service; you may place hold while perusing our catalog online or just give us a call to assist you. We are very happy to do so.

Our Pass program is very popular. Some available sites include Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, VINS Nature Center in Quechee, Wonderfeet Kids Museum in Rutland, The Fells Historic Estate and Gardens in Newbury, N.H., Hildene the Lincoln Family Home in Manchester, Rockeby Museum in Ferrisburgh, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington, and more. Most are adding Covid restrictions requiring mask indoors. Please visit www.fmlnews.org for a complete listing and live links to the individual sites.

Many other online services are available through our website. Please take a moment to investigate. You could begin to trace your roots using Family Search or learn a new hobby or take a course on something new using Universal Class. Brush up on resume and interview skills, look up magazine articles, or use reference tools specifically for school age to adult.

Don’t forget to check out the Youth Library Happenings. There is a specific landing page that includes youth news, resources, programming, educational resources, and activities.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow. For more information, call 802-228-8921, email fmlibrary@comcast.net, or go to www.fmlnews.org.