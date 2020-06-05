Fletcher Memorial Library to begin curbside pickup

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Memorial Library is moving forward with meeting the newly defined regulations for libraries so that we may begin serving our community. We have much to do to prepare for the safety of staff and patrons.

As of June 1, we ask that anyone with items belonging to FML please return now via our book drop in the rear. Do not leave them outside on the cement. If the drop is full, please try again later. Please do not ring the doorbell, as we cannot respond to returns. All items will be quarantined.

On June 18, our catalog will accept patron holds with curbside pickup beginning June 22. You will be notified by phone or email when your items are ready. Many new items have arrived and have been cataloged, so check it out. Please call the library, as we are happy to assist you and answer any questions you may have.

To search the catalog, go to www.fmlnews.org. Click the Catamount picture or use the tab in the top left menu. Sign in before you browse. If you need your card number, please call us.

Search for a title and then click on it. Be sure to scroll down the page to see what other titles surround the one you want. You may find another.

More information will follow as Fletcher Memorial Library prepares for the start of the curbside service.