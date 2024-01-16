Fletcher Memorial Library second annual auction

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library’s second annual Love Your Library Online Auction returns on Friday, Feb. 2, and ends on Friday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. New this year, the auction will turn live in the library. All items will be displayed on Feb. 16, from 4-6 p.m., for your in-person bidding pleasure. Online bidders are encouraged to bid high for any item they just cannot live without, or drop in and join in the live bidding wars. Along with the ferocious bidding, we will have refreshments; you may learn about our library services, become a library member, and enjoy a lovely evening with friends and community.

This is the library staff’s annual event. Over the course of 25 years, we have raised funds to enhance our non-budgetary services. The loaning Pass Program, Libby, Craft and Hobby, and additions to and maintenance of our technology are but a few supported services.

Please support us in this year’s auction by donating an item or items, cash, or bidding. Items must be new, except for collectibles and antiques, limited only by your imagination. If you have questions, please call the library Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 802-228-8921. Donations may be dropped off during this same time, or arrangements may be made. Supporting and growing our library services takes a community. We very much look forward to your support.

Fletcher Memorial Library is an IRS designated 501(c)3 institution. All donations are tax deductible. We are not a municipal department; rather governance is by our board of trustees.

A link will be posted on our website, www.fmlnews.org, and by signing up as a bidder you may visit the pre-auction as items are added. Bidding begins Feb. 2.