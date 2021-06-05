Fletcher Memorial Library prepares for the summer

LUDLOW, Vt. – What a year we have all had! Fletcher Memorial Library has continued throughout the pandemic offering curbside service along with Grab-n-Go Books and youth grab bags that contained one of the following: fun activities, a cooking project, or STEM projects. Titles specific to home schooling were added to the collection to assist families in planning. Much effort, which continues, is put into our website and social media with new arrivals and updates. Check out the youth page for the summer reading program and sign up information or please call Sacha at 802-228-3517. Sign up begins June 21 online or by phone.

Much appreciation goes out to the communities we serve, Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, and Plymouth, for their constant and unwavering support! The staff is constantly searching and creating better ways to make our collection available to you and add services to meet your needs. Our collection consortia, Catamount Library Network, has soared to 21 members, which means over 500,000 items are available that FML patrons may browse via our website, place holds, or call to borrow. Magically, items coming to us arrive by a courier system to which we belong.

Because of our overwhelming patron support through the past year and the availability of curbside service, our circulation was very comparable to the same time frame the previous year. Actual books checked out were lower, but our online downloadable audio and eBook use increased more than 100%. And, our new community members or second homeowners here during the Covid summer exponentially elevated the youth circulation!

Moving forward, multiple projects will be taking place throughout June. Many of these were delayed because of Covid-19. First up is new carpeting in the youth and adult libraries. Our 1964 and 1990s carpeting served us well. There will be a new splash of fun color in the youth room to liven it up. Ceiling trim in the main reading rooms that needed refurbishing have been completed and highlighted with a splash of gold to set off our beautiful ceilings. A new roof replacing the 20-year-old flat roof has been installed. Projects coming up are the lighting in the adult stacks to be upgraded and all of our handrails will be sanded and repainted.

If all goes to plan, we are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming back our communities in July. Date and details to follow, but the staff is anxious to get back open and provide the best library service to all!