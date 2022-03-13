Fletcher Memorial Library holds raffle

LUDLOW, Vt. – It has been two years since we have been able to offer our Annual Book Sale and Holiday Silent Auction. With any luck, both will return in 2022! These fundraisers allow us to enhance our services with programs not in our budget.

Through the generosity and fine artisanship of Jerry Milligan of “Functional Art,” we have for raffle a pair of antique snowshoes with original leather bindings, cleverly repurposed into unique wall sconces. These could be yours! Only 100 tickets will be printed. The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold.

Funds raised will support our “Pass” Program, enabling the library to continue to purchase passes to area museums for loan to our patrons. The destinations are either free or at a substantially reduced entrance fee. Please see the “Pass” tab on our web site for further details at www.fmlnews.org.

Fletcher Memorial Library is a 501 (c) 3 IRS designated foundation in operation since 1901. We are not a Municipal department. We greatly appreciate the support of our patrons and communities. FML offers free membership to taxpayers in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Mt. Holly, and Plymouth. All others that wish to become a member please read the membership requirements found by clicking the “Membership” tab on our web page. Sign-up on-line, call 802-228-8921, or drop in.