Fletcher Memorial Library gets creative with offerings

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please know the staff at Fletcher Memorial Library is trying to be creative in offering you items to read, listen to, or watch. On nice days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., we will have a book cart outside of the rear entrance with bagged books, audio books, and movies. Please take and enjoy. We do not want these items back. Our hope is that we are able to brighten your day a bit.

What have we been doing? Team member Jill Laramie and I have been diligently working to inventory and weed the adult collection. Many items had not circulated in excess of five years. The shelves were crowded and a number of books in non-circulating condition. Now the shelves are refreshed, dusted, awaiting new and then ready peruse. Sacha, our youth librarian, has been working remotely from home posting on social media, reading stories – which can be found on our youth webpage – posting links for kids and families, researching new books, and working on a summer program offering.

I have been researching titles for days and weeks. Two orders for adult books and two orders for adult audio books have been submitted. I received 31 new large print books. Displays have been refreshed and much work in the cloud has been done in our catalog. In this time of COVID-19, my annual NYC Book Expo was canceled.

We look forward to seeing you and welcoming new patrons. We are closed until May 15 following Gov. Scott’s Stay-at-Home and non-essential workers order. We are here if you have questions. Please take time to go to www.fmlnews.org and look around. There are many offerings – all free!

When we do reopen, we will be using the rear entrance only. Patrons will be asked to leave their returns in the air lock, wear masks, use the provided hand sanitizer before entering the inner door, and practice social distancing, assuming the order is still in place. Our bookshelves will be closed to the public.

Please visit our website and then go to the “Catalog” tab where you may peruse your favorite authors. Sign in as a library patron and you may make lists of titles you would like to read once we open. Our catalog will be fully functional. You will be able to place holds on items. As always, you may call us as we are happy to do it for you.

Please be safe, social distancing, using masks, and above all be well.

Written by Jill Tofferi, Fletcher Memorial Library