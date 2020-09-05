Fletcher Memorial Library curbside pickup still available

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library staff is available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. to assist you with requests, fill holds, process items for pickup, etc. Call 802-228-8921 or fmlnews@gmail.com.

If you need something printed, we are able to do that as long as you can email the document to us. We then print it for you to pickup at our back door. Please let us know if you have any suggestions that we could possibly implement.

Please visit www.fmlnews.org to take two really short surveys about Zoom programming and interest in new home schooling group.

Why are most libraries offering curbside service only? We wish to do our part in fighting the Covid-19 virus and keeping our communities safe.

There was a Realm study by Batelle Laboratory with testing specifically on library and museum common materials. Results show that after six days of quarantine the SARS-CoV-2 virus was still detected on all five materials tested. When compared to test 1, which resulted in non-detectable virus after three days on an unstacked hardcover book, softcover book, plastic protective cover, and DVD case, the results of test 4 highlight the effect of stacking and its ability to prolong the survivability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Based on the materials’ porous cellulose composition, liquid disinfection methods may not be suitable and may result in material degradation. Longer quarantine time can be considered; or, other methods such as application of heat may promote more rapid decontamination and may warrant further investigation.

For more information on the study, go to www.webjunction.org/news/webjunction/test4-results.html.