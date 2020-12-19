Fletcher Memorial Library continues curbside service

LUDLOW, Vt. – To our wonderful patrons and supporters, Fletcher Memorial Library continues to offer curbside service. What exactly does “Curbside Service” mean? You reserve an item and you are notified by email or phone that it is here. Call us to let us know when you will pick up your materials, and we will have them hanging outside of our rear door.

If you have particular titles you wish to borrow, you may either log into the catalog at www.fmlnews.org and search and place a hold, or call us and we will happily do that for you. Directions are on our catalog page to assist you. If you are not sure what to read, call us and we will make some suggestions. We are in a consortia with 19 other libraries offering in excess of 500,000 items most of which you may request. The only items that we do not share are listed as “new.”

All items are quarantined for seven days. Please be patient; you will get your items. Most libraries have returned to this curbside model because of the increase in Covid-19 cases. Each library has its own procedures. We follow the practices that we feel are the safest for staff and patrons and supported by the REALM study for library specific materials.

The FML collection includes 900 Audiobooks, 800 DVDs, an online magazine service with 54-plus top titles, downloadable eBooks and Audiobooks. Please peruse our website as there are many other online services of which you may take advantage.

The youth page is a wealth of learning links, video story times by Sacha, activities, and much more. Please spend time here to familiarize yourselves with our Youth Services.

Not a library member? No problem. Click the Membership tab on our homepage, fill out the form, and send it back to us along with other required support documents. To streamline the documentation for taxpayers, we do have the Grand Lists from the towns we serve.

For more information, call us at 802-228-8921. Staff members are working Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the exception of holidays. If you have printing or coping needs, we are happy to assist, but we require your documents be emailed or scanned to us. We will print and then place them outside for pick-up.