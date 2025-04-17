Fletcher Memorial Library computer workshops

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library will present computer workshops in May. Join us to develop and increase your computer and internet understanding and comfort. No computer necessary, but be sure to register. Fletcher Memorial Library, with support from the Vermont Community Foundation, has procured a computer lab to assist with these workshops. Topics will be as simple as setting up an email and how to use it, finding documents, filling in forms, searching for jobs, housing, etc.

On May 9, we will explore computer basics. Are you new to computers, or has it been a while since you used one? Participants in this workshop will learn how to start and shut down a computer; create, save, and open a file; create a folder; and rename files and folders.

The topic on May 16 is email basics. This workshop is for those who are new to using email, or who want to build more confidence using email. The email training will be using Gmail. Learners will create an account and learn how to perform basic email functions, such as sending, receiving, and replying to emails. Also, they will learn to recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails, and search for messages.

Internet basics will be held on May 30. This workshop is for those who are new to the internet, or who want to build more confidence finding information online and navigating websites. Attendees will learn about web browsers and search engines, build skills to navigate the internet, and discover tips and tricks for basic and advanced searching online.

Registration is required for these workshops, and you can register by calling the library at 802-228-8921.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. Our programs are free and open to the public, and are ADA accessible. Find us at www.fmlnews.org, and on social media.