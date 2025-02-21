Fletcher Memorial Library Community Toy Swap

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Memorial Library, located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt., is excited to announce its upcoming Community Toy Swap event, scheduled for Saturday, March 1, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This event aims to bring the community together in a fun and engaging way, while promoting the concept of reusing and sharing toys and games.

Participants are encouraged to bring up to three toys or games they no longer need or play with, and swap them for new-to-them items. This is a fantastic opportunity for families to refresh their collection of toys and games without spending any money, all while fostering a sense of community and sustainability.

For those who wish to contribute but do not want to participate in the swap, the library is accepting donations of clean, like-new or gently used toys. Donations can be dropped off at the Youth Library until Friday, Feb. 28. These donated items will be available for swapping during the event, ensuring a wide variety of choices for all participants.

The Fletcher Memorial Library invites all local families to join in this exciting event, and make the most of the toy swap experience. For more information, please contact the library at 802-28-3517, or visit their website at www.fmlnew.org.