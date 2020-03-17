Fletcher Memorial Library closing until April

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library closed as of Monday, March 16. We will tentatively reopen April 6. Staff will be working half-days to inventory the collection, work on projects that have not been completed, and fill requests.

If you would like something to read, listen to, or watch during our closure, please call between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Visit our website, www.fmlnews.org, and click “Catalog,” search for specific titles or browse. Either you can place holds yourself or call staff for assistance.

During this period, only items from our collection are available – we have around 15,000. We will call you for pickup between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and meet you at the rear library entrance. The due date is extended – no worries about overdues and all fines will be waived.

This is a great opportunity for you to become familiar with our online offerings. We have downloadable audio and e-books, Ancestry research, wonderful courses to explore, and links to many educational sites. Please peruse! Looking for kid-friendly sites? Click on our “Youth” tab.

All reservations for our community rooms are cancelled. Outreach to preschools and daycares are suspended as well.

FML has open Wi-Fi. It is available outside in your car or on our steps. We are doing our best to responsibly “flatten the curve.” Please call 802-228-8921 if we may assist you.

Thank you for your patience during this time. Be safe, and stay healthy!