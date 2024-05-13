Fletcher Memorial Library book discussion

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library invites everyone to join in a discussion of “The Women” by Kristin Hannah on Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. “The Women” is a historical fiction novel that prompts thought-provoking discussions of the Vietnam War – each day is a gamble of life and death, hope and betrayal, and the real battle lies in coming home to a changed and divided America, to angry protesters, and to a country that wants to forget Vietnam.

“The Women” is a portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time, and an epic tale of a nation divided. “The Women” shines a light on all women who put themselves in harm’s way, and whose sacrifice and commitment to their country has too often been forgotten. A novel about deep friendships and bold patriotism, “The Women” is a richly drawn story with a memorable heroine, whose idealism and courage under fire will come to define an era.

Come chat with us at Fletcher Memorial Library on May 22. The library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. If you have questions or need more information, give us a call at 802-228-8921. This program is free and open to the public.