Fletcher Memorial Library 25th annual auction.

LUDLOW, Vt. – The 25th annual Love Your Library fundraiser auction for the Fletcher Memorial Library (FML) goes live on Feb. 7, at 10 a.m., and ends Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. The auction will be open 24/7.

New items are being posted daily, and will be accepted through Feb.14. The preview is now open. If there is an item you would like to see, stop into the library, 88 Main Street in Ludlow, and we will do our best to accommodate you. We will have a rotating display of many of the items throughout the library.

The auction can be accessed at www.32auctions.com/FML25.

Think gifts for an occasion, shop early for the holidays, or just get that item that you love. All proceeds fund our technology needs, patron needs, and online services such as Libby, Biblio+, Pass program, etc.

Fletcher Memorial Library is not a Ludlow municipal department. Rather, the library was built and given to the town to serve as a free library for the residents of Ludlow and Cavendish by Gov. Allen M. Fletcher on Nov. 1, 1901. We have happily expanded our free service area to include Mount Holly and Plymouth.

FML is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization governed by a board of trustees. Your support is tax-deductible, and your donations are very much appreciated.

For more information, visit www.fmlnews.org.