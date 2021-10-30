Fletcher Farm School partners with Expeditionary School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts has entered into a partnership with the Expeditionary School at Black River to provide art and craft instructors to the Expeditionary School’s students.

As set out in the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations: “ESBR intends to be a hub from which a creative economy in the Okemo Valley Region (and possibly beyond) can evolve. This means that ESBR will partner with venerable community organizations whose resources both benefit student learning and strengthen the community at-large.

“To enhance existing and forthcoming learning opportunities, this agreement provides ESBR with the opportunity to utilize the arts and crafts resources at FFSAC for the purposes of arts education. In so doing, ESBR will be able to offer middle and high school age students with multiple opportunities to engage with various artistic mediums and forums. Students will be exposed to artists-in-residence on a continuous basis, allowing them to learn from a wide array of working professionals.”

Fletcher Farm School receives Cultural Recovery Grant

The Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities have given the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts a $5,000 grant to assist in recovering from the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The grant is to be used to support operating and administrative costs. Funding for the grant is provided through the American Rescue Plan from the National Endowment for the Arts.

We are grateful to the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities for providing this assistance to our school.

November classes

Nov. 5-7: “Quilter’s Choice” with Susan Balch

Nov. 8-9: “Weave a Necktie Chair Seat” with Joyce Fuller

Nov. 11-12: “Setting Custom Cabochons” with Debi Orton

Nov. 13: “Making a Bucket Basket” with Meg Kupiec

Nov. 13-14: “Carving an Elf or a Gnome” with Wayne Miller

Nov. 14: “Making Birch Bark Ornaments” with Penny Hewitt

We are seeking new instructors. If you are at all interested in teaching at Fletcher Farm School, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org/about-us/become-an-instructor. You can email schooldirector@fletcherfarm.org if you have any questions.

Both of our raffles are still open. Our annual raffle, to be drawn Dec. 1, features an afghan, a rug, and a bench with a woven necktie seat. Any of these items would make a great holiday gift. We are also running a special raffle for a hand-appliqued Baltimore Album Quilt, appraised at $6,500. This raffle will be drawn on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022. Tickets for both raffles can be purchased on our website.

Gift certificates are the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with friends and family members. You might also consider giving a gift membership. Both gift certificates and memberships can be purchased on our website.

There will be a special membership meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Proxies were sent out to all current members via email. Changes to membership categories, which require a membership vote, are the primary reason for this meeting.