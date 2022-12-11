Fletcher Farm School Annual Appeal Underway

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Annual Appeal for Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is now underway. Thanks to the generosity of the community during last year’s Appeal, and several grants we received, the school has made big strides toward recovering from financial losses incurred during the Covid pandemic, and is looking toward expanding their 2023 season.

Our $10,000 fundraising goal will upgrade some of our aging classroom equipment that is beginning to show its age and is in need of replacement. We are hoping to find grant funding to help us cover the $5,000 to install Internet access to the rooms on the lower end of the campus, as well as the guest rooms, and the craft shop. Such Internet access would benefit our classes, and would also make it easier for our Arts and Crafts Festival vendors to accept digital and credit card payments.

Each month, it costs us approximately $3,000 per month to keep the doors open. Approximate equipment replacement costs are as follows: a table in a classroom costs $65, replacing a chair costs $50, and a new whiteboard costs $128. We have a total of nine classrooms.

You can also direct your donation to either the area of greatest need or to our Young Artist Scholarship Fund. We were able to give a scholarship to every child who applied for one last year, and would like to repeat that this year. And, as a reminder, gift certificates for classes make great holiday gifts. We are working to recruit new instructors and bring new classes to the school for 2023.

You can support Okemo Valley’s local artisan school on our website at www.fletcherfarm.donate, by calling the office to make your donation by phone, or by sending a check to Fletcher Farm School, Route 103 South, Ludlow, VT. We are very grateful for the support of the Fletcher Farm Foundation and the community for keeping us going.

We wish everyone a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year.