Fletcher Farm Foundation welcomes four new board members

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Board of Trustees of the Fletcher Farm Foundation welcomed four new board members on May 9 at the Foundation’s spring meeting, held at Fletcher Memorial Library.

The new board members are Gary Blodgett, Betty McEnaney, Frank Provance, Doris Eddy, and President George Thomson.

The Board of Trustees, as stewards of the Fletcher Farm Foundation properties in the towns of Ludlow and Cavendish, work hard to keep the land and buildings in good repair. Beekman House Rehab Center, Black River Good Neighbors, Society of Vermont Artist and Craftsmen, Two Rivers Supervisory Union, Ludlow Area Community Garden, Stepping Stones Preschool, Fletcher Memorial Library, Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, Ludlow Dog Park, soccer fields, hiking paths, and snowmobile trails are but a few of the organizations and recreation opportunities that the Fletcher Farm Foundation helps through financial support and use of buildings and grounds.