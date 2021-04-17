Fletcher Community Library reopening April 20

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library is delighted to announce that we will be reopening to the public Tuesday, April 20. As of that day, patrons will be allowed to come in, browse the stacks, and check out library materials. Curbside services will still be available for anyone who would rather not enter the library.

In order to safeguard the health of all patrons and staff, anyone visiting the library must wear a facemask, complete a brief health questionnaire, sanitize their hands, and socially distance themselves from others. Further, a 30-minute time limit will be in effect.

We have hundreds of new items for browsing and selection and can’t wait to see you! For more information, please contact Kata at 802-226-7503.