Fletcher Community Library opens lobby circulation

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish Fletcher Community Library is pleased announce that the library will begin lobby circulation as of Tuesday, May 19 in accordance with CDC best practices.

Patrons may call, text, or email the library to check out items from our collection. These items may be picked up in the lobby Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrons may also come to our lobby and browse our “Look Book” of new titles and check them out in person. Specific directions for this are posted in the lobby.

All books, movies, and audio books will be available for circulation. All incoming and outgoing items will be sanitized following the Department of Libraries and CDC guidelines. Magazines will not be circulated.

I ask that patrons please follow common sense safety guidelines of wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands, and maintaining social distancing. Patrons may not enter the library. At this time, we welcome back all catalogued library materials. They may be returned to the drop box for sanitization and check in.

We will continue our enhanced online offerings and free Wi-Fi for the foreseeable future. Please contact the library at 802-226-7503 for more information or to place a request for pick-up.