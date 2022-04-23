Fishing derby and spring cleanup

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rod & Gun Club will be hosting our annual Children’s Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 14, from 9-11 a.m. at the Chester Reservoir. Don’t miss this fun event for kids of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for different categories.

The club will also be hosting our annual Spring Cleanup Day, Saturday, May 21 starting at 9 a.m., to tidy up the grounds of the clubhouse, including raking, pruning back branches, cleaning up wads from the trap and skeet fields, cleaning up brass from the shooting ranges, and more. All are welcome. This is a great time to renew your membership or become a member, if you haven’t already. Rain date will be May 28.

This year, the club has sponsored three Robert “Bob” Pelletier memorial scholarships to local children to attend the Green Mountain Conservation Camp.

The Chester Rod & Gun Club is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization. Meetings are the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Members are welcome and encouraged to attend.