First-Time Homebuyer Workshop at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, March 27, at 6 p.m., join Cheyenne, a representative from M&T Bank, at the Springfield Town Library, for a First-Time Homebuyers Workshop.

Would you like to learn about the costs of owning a home and the expenses associated with repaying a loan to become financially prepared? During this session, Cheyenne will focus on financial readiness, which includes budgeting, saving for a down payment, and planning for unforeseen costs. You will learn about what lenders look for in a borrower, how to maintain a low-risk credit profile, and the “Five Cs” of credit. Cheyenne will also discuss insurance, different types of loans, and provide you with some tools and resources to help you prepare financially for a mortgage loan.

You can benefit from M&T’s no-cost financial wellness workshops, and M&T’s Financial Education Center, where you can access information on various topics such as budgeting, credit management, building wealth, retirement, and more. It’s like having the expertise and knowledge of an M&T Banker wherever you go.

Visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.