First grade students plant promises

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, Nov. 10, Greater Falls Connections (GFC) visited Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls. GFC’s Community Engagement Coordinator Deb Witkus was there to help Jean Illingworth, or, Mrs. I, and Heather Murphy Hick’s first grade classes plant tulip bulbs around the flagpole as part of a Red Ribbon Week event, a national drug abuse prevention campaign that takes place every autumn.

Before planting the bulbs, each student shared their promise on what they would like to work on over the school year. The answers included being nicer to people, improving their reading skills, and one who wanted to discover magic. Murphy Hick’s class’s promises included improving with reading and math, being nicer to people, and exercising more.

In the spring, the classes will visit the tulips to see how well they did with keeping their promises.

For more information about GFC, visit www.greaterfallsconnections.org.