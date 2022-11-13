First Congregational holds Christmas Bazaar

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Start your holiday shopping and choose from a variety of locally made gifts. There will be holiday crafts, handmade gifts, homemade treats and useful white elephant items.

Back by popular demand, The Christmas Café will be open all day. They will serve coffee and muffins for breakfast, and soup, sandwiches, and chips for lunch. Also, baked goods for sale including pies will be available for sale. Pick up something for your Thanksgiving celebration or throw it in the freezer until Christmas.

From 11 a.m. –1 p.m., Santa will be on hand for pictures. Create your holiday cards with plenty of time for mailing. Also, for the kids there will be a kids’ craft table. Bring your kids and grandkids and we will keep them busy while you shop or get your lunch ordered.

Take your chance on the Gas Card Raffle or check out our newest quilt and purchase a raffle ticket.

Join us at 3470 Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. to kick off your Holiday Season.