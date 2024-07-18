First Baptist Church announces new pastor

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls is happy to introduce their new pastor, Beverly Jordan.

Jordan is excited to join the church, and has copastored several churches with her husband over the past 15 years. Her years in ministry also include organizing and leading women’s ministries, Bible studies, book studies, children’s ministry, and starting Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) on military bases. In addition, she has had several other vocations, including working at a yarn shop, teaching sex education and healthy relationship classes for a nonprofit organization, and leading an afterschool program at a local school. She is excited to be able to share her gifts and knowledge from the pulpit.

Jordan received her bachelor’s degree in general studies from Southern New Hampshire University and is currently working on a master’s in English. She has been married for 30 years to her high school sweetheart, and together they have five children, two black labs, a golden retriever, and two cats. Though she was born and raised in Texas, her husband’s career in the military and ministry have afforded her the opportunity to live in 11 different states around the country. She now delightfully calls New Hampshire home. She is a kind, caring, compassionate follower of Christ and is excited to join others on their spiritual journeys.

Jordan is a foodie and loves to bake and cook new foods. She and her family are adventurous travelers and are passionate about exploring new places. Her personal interests include reading, interior design, hiking, physical fitness, and writing. She has a wealth of knowledge regarding the beautiful messiness of relationships and a deep understanding of the importance of mental health. She also loves to collect handbags and unique tea towels from her travels.

Please join our Sunday services, at 10 a.m., to meet Beverly and join us in worship and fellowship. All are welcome.

The First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls is located at 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls. For more information, call 802-463-3220.