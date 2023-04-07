First Annual Art for a Paws Benefit

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Great Hall in Springfield would like to welcome all to the first annual Art for a Paws: A Benefit for the Springfield Humane Society.

During the month of April, original artwork by many talented artists will be displayed in the Great Hall art space in Springfield, Vt. (enter from the Pearl Street side). Online bidding is open now and will continue until April 30 at www.go.rallyup.com/art-for-a-paws. See the art in person Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. the entire month of April.

On Saturday, April 29, from 3-7 p.m., join us in the Great Hall to enjoy art, live music, entertainment, appetizers, beverages, and to learn about the Humane Society’s mission, present state, and future. The event will be live streamed as well.