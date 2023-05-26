Fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Plymouth Fire Department quickly responded to a structure fire on Frog City Road on Tuesday, May 16 at 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, the Plymouth crew took immediate action to protect the homestead, which was located about 20 yards away, and was just starting to ignite. Had the fire department arrived several minutes later, the entire home would have been fully engulfed. While protecting the homestead, mutual aid was called and responded shortly thereafter, bringing the fire under control. Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with Tanker 1 and two firefighters to the scene, and also provided a cover engine to Ludlow Fire Department. All of the departments involved at the scene were Plymouth, Bridgewater, Ludlow, Proctorsville, and Woodstock. All fire department apparatuses and personnel returned to their firehouses around 4 a.m.