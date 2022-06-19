Featured pets: puppies!

If you are looking for a large to extra-large puppy, we have 10 here waiting for loving homes. Pictured are the males. These sweet babies are German shepherd mixes and we believe they are mixed with Anatolian Shepherd so some may be very big dogs! To apply for one, fill out an application on our website. We are open by appointment only and with approved applicants.

We have cat spay and neuter clinic on July 21. For more information, call or check out our Facebook.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org