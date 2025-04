SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – To be loved by a hound is truly one of the best feelings in the world. Moose and Kia are beautiful foxhounds born on Dec. 26. They adore people and treats, and are going to make some hound lovers very happy. If you have had the honor of loving a hound and are looking for a puppy, stop by to meet these babies. If not, please research the breed. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org