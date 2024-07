SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – We have several rodent control experts seeking employment. These Barn Buddies will keep your place free of pests, and all they ask for in exchange is a place to sleep, and some yummy food. We are doing a special, adopt one and get one free. All are fixed and up to date on vaccines. Call 802-885-3997 for more information, or stop in Wednesday – Saturday, from 12-4 p.m.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org