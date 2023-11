SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There is no greater love then that from a coonhound, and Sloan is waiting to show you all the love. Sloan is a long-legged, 3-month old hound mix that is an active boy longing for a loving home, and we have reduced his adoption fee to $250 to make that happen even faster. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins, or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org