Featured Pet: Sibley

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This mellow, sweet, 4-year-old, 60-pound mastiff is waiting to love you. Sibley adores people, dogs, and doesn’t seem to mind cats. She is looking for someone to chill with and just be your best friend. To learn more about her, call 802-885-3997, or stop in Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. Join us May 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Shaw’s Plaza, for our annual Mother’s Day event. Call 802-885-2174 if you can bake some goodies for this event.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org