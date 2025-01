SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This sweet 5-year-old is hoping to be yours. Roscoe is a fun guy that loves car rides, walks, food, playing fetch, and soft squishy toys. He adores people, but due to a dog attacking him needs to be the only dog. Stop by Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., to meet and adopt Roscoe. Willow Farm has donated $100 of his adoption fee. Call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org