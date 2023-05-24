Featured pet: Primrose and puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Primrose and her six five-month-old babies came to Springfield Humane Society from an overcrowded Georgia shelter. They had been there since Feb. 2, and their fate was looking sad. They have been waiting so long for a family or person to love and be loved by, SHS wants to get them into homes fast! Pups are 18-21 pounds, and mom is 45 pounds. If you want to be the lucky person to give them what they have never had before, go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application, or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org