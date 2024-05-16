Featured pet: Monty

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Monty is the prefect mix of playful and lazy. If you want a big dog that loves lounging around even more than a walk, this is the guy for you. Monty is a year old, and loves other dogs. He is great with children, but no cats please. For more information, come in Wednesday-Saturday, from 12 -4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997. If you have a cat that needs to be spayed or neutered, call us to sign up for one of our low cost clinics.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org