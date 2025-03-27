Featured pet: Maverick

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If smart, handsome, and ready for cuddles sounds like the guy for you, you must come meet Maverick. Having a hard day? Throw a ball and the joy on his face will brighten your day. Need some couch cuddle time? Maverick is happy to be by your side. Need a walk or a hike? He is also eager to join you. He does well with most dogs, but tends to chase cats. Stop by Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information on this handsome hunk.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org