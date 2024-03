SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If the recent warm weather has you wishing for a walking friend, we have the boy for you. Lenox is one year old and loves treats, learning new tricks, walks, and lots and lots of cuddle time. He is housebroken, and adores people and other dogs. The Springfield Humane Society is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins. Call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org