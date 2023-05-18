Featured Pet: Kate

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kate has been patiently waiting for a home for 205 days. Kate is 4 years old and a beautiful bulldog mix. She loves to rip up squeaky toys and eat lots of treats! This queen needs to be your only pet, but with a face like that she is all you’ll need. Her adoption fee has been covered by a donor. For more information call 802-885-3997, or fill out an application online at www.spfldhumane.org. Join us in front of Shaw’s on Saturday, May 13, for our annual Mother’s Day plant sale from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org