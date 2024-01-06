Featured pet: Jaylee

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The beautiful Jaylee is five months old and a Standard Schnauzer mix, so she will be medium to large when full grown. Jaylee is a sweet girl, and has a brother and sister looking for loving homes as well. They all look about the same; the male is larger and darker. If you cannot resist her adorable scruffiness, wait until you see her in person. The Springfield Humane Society is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins. For more information or to sign up for one of our low cost cat spay/neuter clinics, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org