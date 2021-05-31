Featured pet: Jake

Hi! My name’s Jake and I’m a 1-year-old neutered Shepherd mix. I’ve come to settle in here at Lucy Mackenzie after being busted roaming the streets – haha! It was a pretty good time outside, but I’m happy to be here making friends and am super excited to find my forever home. I’m an active guy, so a hiking buddy would be cool! We could hit the trails, have a picnic, and perhaps even play some ball – another pawesome (see what I did there) pastime! I’m pretty laid back and just riding the wave until the next big adventure, which will be loving my own family. So, if you have room in your heart and home for an audacious dude like me, please call today to learn more.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org