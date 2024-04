SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gerard is a handsome, 2-year-old, medium haired tuxedo that loves people, cats, and is dog friendly, too. Gerard is the perfect kitty, and will need an indoor-only home due to being FIV positive. He is enjoying all his feline roommates, and will be a great addition to a loving home. To learn more about Gerard, call 802-885-3997, or stop in Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m.