Featured pet: Dairy Sue

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Coonhound lovers must come meet Dairy Sue. This beautiful hound is 1-and-a-half years old. She loves people, is good with dogs, and has been respectful of cats. She is really missing being in a home, and we cannot wait for her to have a family to love again. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. for walk-ins. For more information on Dairy Sue, or to sign up for our low cost cat-only spay/neuter clinics, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org