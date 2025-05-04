Featured pet: Athena

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – To love Athena, you must love adorable snoring and the excited goofy unique sounds she makes. This affectionate 33-pound, 7-year-old Frenchie mix adores people, but has to be the only pet in her home. She is a goofy ball of love and will bring lots of enjoyment to her family. Athena is heartworm positive and has to remain in Vermont. We cover her treatments at our vet in Rutland. For more information on Athena, call or stop by.

Join us in front of Shaw’s in Springfield for our annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale and Basket Raffle on May 10, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org