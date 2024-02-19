Featured pet: Angela

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This beautiful tabby is 5-year-old Angela. She is a sweet but sassy girl. She does fine with other cats and she tolerates dogs, but will also put them in their place. Angela is FIV-positive, so will have to be an indoor-only cat. She has been here since November, and we want her to find her happy ever after, so we are reducing her adoption fee to $50. Come fall in love with her Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information. Join us March 2, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., for our rabies, distemper, and microchip clinic. Call for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org