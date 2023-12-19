Featured Pet: Alan

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you are looking for a companion, Alan will be your new best friend within moments of meeting you. This handsome 1-2 year old is amazing with other cats, too. He does have food allergies, so he needs a special diet and medication. Alan is the sweetest boy, and you will never be lonely with him around. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. for walk-ins. For more information on this Alan, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org