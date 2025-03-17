Feature pet: Puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A litter of 12 puppies are looking for loving homes. With spring right around the corner, now is the perfect time to adopt a puppy. Spend the next couple of months bonding and training, and come summer they’ll be big enough to enjoy longer walks and hiking. These puppies’ mother was 21 pounds, but dad is unknown. We expect most to be 30-40 pounds when fully grown, but cannot guarantee size. Stop by Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., to see who we have left, or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We will also have some pure foxhound puppies ready for adoption on March 19.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org