FCC Women’s Fellowship spring sale

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Westminster First Congregational Church Women’s Fellowship will be holding their spring sale on the church lawn, at 3470 US Route 5, Westminster, Vt.

There will be all kinds of plants for sale – annuals, perennials, bushes, and garden starts. Also for sale will be baked goods, garden crafts, and puzzles. The cookout lunch will include hotdogs, hamburgers, sausage, peppers and onions, and chili. Take it to go, or sit and visit in our outside cafe. Buy a chance at the bow-tie twin sized quilt raffle, which will be drawn at the end of the day, or a plant, a baked good, your lunch, and maybe that garden item you’ve been searching for for a long time.