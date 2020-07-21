Farmers markets, stands, and CSAs with Granite State Market Match

WALPOLE, N.H. – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever there is a need for an increase in local access to affordable food throughout the Monadnock region. In addition to your local grocery stores, several outdoor farmers’ markets, farm stands, and community supported agriculture farms in Cheshire County now accept SNAP/EBT benefits, opening the door for families to access fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food staples in uncrowded, safe shopping locations.

As if that’s not enough great news, SNAP customers who shop with their EBT dollars at the locations listed below will automatically double their dollars thanks to a statewide program called Granite State Market Match.

At farmers markets, customers receive a dollar for every SNAP dollar spent. Shop with your SNAP/EBT and double your dollars at these locations:

Pete’s Stand, Route 12 in Walpole

Stonewall Farm in Keene

The Farmers Market of Keene

Greater Falls Farmers Market

Hinsdale Farmers Market

TEAM Jaffrey Farmers Market

Winchester Farmers’ Market

Foggy Hill Farm CSA in Jaffrey: Foggyhillfarmers@gmail.com or 603-593-5325

or Sun Moon Farm CSA in Rindge: Sunmooncraig@gmail.com or 603-899-2806

For more information about the Granite State Market Match program in Cheshire County, visit www.cheshireconservation.org/granite-state-market-match.