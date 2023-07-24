Family Vacation Bible School in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bow Baptist Church, at 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow, Vt., is presenting Family Vacation Bible School, a unique and dynamic six-day program for all youth in the area and their families.

The Family Vacation Bible School begins Sunday, Aug. 6, and will continue through Friday, Aug. 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with registration at 6 p.m. each night.

Pastor Daniel Anderson extends a cordial invitation to young people of all ages and their families. The Webb family will be helping with Family Vacation Bible School. The Webbs have a variety of talents. First, they are accomplished musicians. In their meetings, they sing solos and duets. Cheryl is an excellent pianist. Barry plays the trombone, as well as the euphonium, bass trumpet, and flugabone horns. Barry is also a ventriloquist, and has had over 40 years of experience in the field of puppetry. He does all of the voices for the 20 puppets that travel with the team in their puppet castle stage. Some nights, Barry will draw a chalk art picture, complete with background music, a dramatized story, and colored and black light effects. Mrs. Webb conducts a nightly children’s Bible hour during the preaching time. There the children enjoy learning about the Bible through songs, verses, Bible stories, and puppets. There is certainly something for everyone.

Free transportation can be provided to and from the Vacation Bible School. For a ride or for more information, please call 802-546-4902.